C/R: MTN Ghana Foundation hands over GHS5.4 million ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Block to Bawjiase Polyclinic

03.05.2024 LISTEN

The MTN Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, has commissioned and handed over an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Block to Bawjiase Polyclinic in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region.

The Bawjiase Polyclinic, serving over a hundred communities across the Awutu Senya District and parts of Greater Accra, had long struggled with infrastructure deficiencies and financial constraints.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held on Thursday, May 2, MTN Ghana Foundation Board Chairman Prof. Franklin Manu expressed his satisfaction with the project and highlighted its significance in improving healthcare accessibility for communities in the Central Region.

MTN Ghana Foundation Board Chairman Prof. Franklin Manu speaking at the ceremony

He emphasized that quality healthcare is a fundamental right and commended the collaboration between the MTN Ghana Foundation and the Polyclinic's management in realizing the transformative initiative.

According to Prof. Manu, the new facilities, completed at a cost of GHS 5,475,542.69, have undergone a remarkable transformation and are equipped with essential amenities essential for effective healthcare delivery.

These include an operating theatre, emergency ward, doctors' offices, isolation ward, recovery ward, resuscitation point, as well as administrative spaces such as a reception area, offices, conference room, and staff kitchenette.

He added that the MTN Ghana Foundation has furnished the center with a comprehensive array of medical equipment, ensuring optimal functionality and patient care.

In emphasizing the importance of maintenance for sustainability, Prof. Manu stressed the need for adherence to established policies by the management, staff, and users of the facility.

He also underscored the significance of road safety measures in reducing the burden on healthcare systems, emphasizing prevention as a key aspect of healthcare management.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Minister for Health-designate Bernard Okoe-Boye applauded MTN Ghana Foundation for their unwavering support for healthcare that continues to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.

"As we witness the handover of this state-of-the-art facility, equipped with Hydraulic patient stretchers, Theater bed and lights, Bedside lockers, Drip stands, Medicine trolleys and cabinets, Anesthetic Machine, Diathermy machine, Patient monitors, Oxygen Concentrators, Surgical Instruments, let us not forget the importance of collaboration in advancing our shared goal of improving the health and well-being of our communities," he emphasized.

He highlighted that the handover represents a notable milestone in their endeavors to fortify healthcare infrastructure and improve accessibility to top-tier healthcare services nationwide.

On her part, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui stated that the initiative stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of MTN towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in communities such as Bawjiase.

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui

"The significance of this theatre and the emergency ward cannot be overstated. In a world where access to quality healthcare remains a pressing issue, initiatives like this serve as beacons of hope for those in need. This state-of-the-art facility is not just a building; it symbolizes compassion, progress, and the power of collective action in addressing healthcare challenges," she remarked.

MTN Foundation has set a precedent for corporate social responsibility, demonstrating that businesses can and should play a vital role in improving the well-being of the communities they serve, observed the lawmaker.

Their commitment to investing in healthcare infrastructure, according to the NDC 2024 parliamentary candidate, sets a commendable example for other corporate bodies.

"I urge MTN Foundation to continue their collaboration with our communities, exploring new avenues to address healthcare needs comprehensively. Together, we can leverage technology, innovation, and expertise to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing quality healthcare," she entreated.

Medical Superintendent at Bawjiase Polyclinic Dr. Martina Awo Baisiwa Johnson said the new complex, equipped with cutting-edge technology, signifies the polyclinic's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community.

"With its state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology, the center is poised to efficiently and expertly address various emergencies," she stated.

Dr. Johnson outlined complementary projects, including a laboratory block, renovation of units, and equipment upgrades, underscoring the polyclinic's ongoing dedication to comprehensive healthcare.

She commended various stakeholders and donors, including traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament, the district assembly, and corporate entities like MTN Foundation Ghana and Ghacem Company Ltd for their unwavering support.

She also urged staff to uphold professionalism and teamwork in serving the community with dedication and care.

Dignitaries at the ceremony cuts ribbon to officially open the facility

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe urged the hospital to adopt a proper maintenance culture and ensure the new facility serves its purpose.