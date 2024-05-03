ModernGhana logo
Bawumia promises free tertiary education for persons with disabilities

Headlines Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to give special attention to the education of persons with disabilities when he is voted President.

During an engagement with the Clergy in Sefwhi Wiawso, Western North Region, on Friday, May 3, the Vice President indicated that his government will provide free tertiary education for persons with disabilities who make it to that level.

“I believe that persons with disabilities, we need to support them a bit more. We are giving scholarships to all manner of people but I want to dedicate some of the money from the Scholarship Secretariat and GETFUND to provide free tertiary education, both tuition and accommodation, to all persons with disabilities who will make it to the universities so that they can all benefit from that,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President further indicated that his administration will support all vulnerable members of the society to ensure they are not left behind.

As Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that helping the vulnerable brings him joy and is something he will continue to do when given the mandate by Ghanaians to lead the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
