2024 elections: You're ordinary, you've done nothing in the political space — Sammi Awuku to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

2 HOURS AGO

Sammi Awuku, a member of the campaign team of the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed the impact of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming 2024 elections, asserting that she lacks political prowess.

His assertion comes in reaction to the official unveiling of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC's Running Mate at an event held at the UPSA on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

During her introduction, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang vowed to hold corrupt officials accountable if the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

She said, “Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique. What is that?

“John and I have agreed that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability.”

However, Sammi Awuku, in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, countered Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's pronouncements, asserting that she lacks the clout in the political sphere to make any significant difference.

He stated, "In the political space, she hasn't been extraordinary. In the political space, I'm not sure she has done anything above the roof.”

He however acknowledged Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's academic achievements but emphasized that she pales in comparison to the NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his yet-to-be-announced Running Mate.

He expressed confidence that the NPP's Running Mate would be a formidable opponent in the upcoming elections.

