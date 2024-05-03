WPFD: Use your agenda-setting role to push for the protection of the environment — Journalists told

The Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) has urged journalists to stand on their agenda-setting role and push for environmental protection issues such as the fight against 'galamsey'.

In a statement to commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2024, Zhiroh Jatau, AMDF Manager of Press Freedom, called on journalists to intensify investigation and exposure of entities involved in negative resource exploitation and pollution.

"This begs for intensive investigation and exposure of companies and entities that are involved in negative exploitation of resources and polluting the earth," the statement dated May 3, said in part.

The call comes after the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) called for the media to resume its concerted campaign against 'galamsey' during its World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Koforidua.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, urged journalists to join the fight against 'galamsey' which threatens the country's very existence.

"Withdrawing from our duty, as we have done now, is more harmful to the nation. We urge other journalists to join the fight ‘galamsey’," Dwumfour added.

The AMDF and GJA statements underscore the media's important role in sensitizing the public about environmental dangers like 'galamsey' through pressure and exposure of perpetrators.

Read the full statement below;

AFRICA MEDIA DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION (AMDF)

STATEMENT ON 2024 PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) felicitates with African Journalists on the 2024 Press Freedom Day. It’s a day set aside to uphold the importance of the Press by ensuring freedom, respect, and accountability.

The 2024 Press Freedom theme, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Crisis” seeks to draw attention to the importance of the planet earth and the need for journalists to promote safe environment. As such, the need to create a clean and green society for the future should be paramount. This begs for intensive investigation and exposure of companies and entities that are involved in negative exploitation of resources and polluting the earth.

Mindful of the Tripple planetary crisis that impacts human lives, i.e., Climate change, Pollution, and Biodiversity loss, there is an urgent need for the media to stand on its agenda-setting role and push for the protection of the environment.

It is noteworthy, freedom of the Press is imperative for the society to thrive. The press is the voice of the people to their leaders, whether in a democracy or otherwise (knowing our peculiarity in Africa).

Countries like Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria and Cape Verde have provisions in their constitutions that reflects role, or protection for the press, but these legal safeguards do not always translate to full press freedom in practice.

Reports show that at the beginning of 2024 there were about 70 journalists incarcerated in various countries of Africa. Most of them in cases related to investigative stories on corruption. This shows how vulnerable the African journalists are.

It is sad that we continue to witness increasing attack on the press in countries like Eritrea, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, and Mali, where journalists are detained, and media houses invaded because of their work.

As the fourth estate of the realm, the Press should be provided a conducive atmosphere to play its role in governance and development.

AMDF therefore calls on African authorities to take more steps towards protecting journalists and provide them the needed space to operate.

Have a great 2024 Press Freedom celebration!

Zhiroh Jatau

Manager, Press Freedom

AMDF

3RD MAY, 2024