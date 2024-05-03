Request for urgent parliamentary recall in good faith – Afenyo-Markin

03.05.2024 LISTEN

The Majority in Parliament has defended its decision to invoke Order 53 of the House’s Standing Orders, asserting that the decision to recall Parliament from recess was made in good faith.

The caucus advocates that Parliament’s recall is to tackle various significant issues. Primarily, they are seeking to endorse the Appointments Committee’s 34th report.

Secondly, they intend to deliberate on a $150 million loan earmarked for financing the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

Lastly, they aim to address a tax exemption request for specific beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin revealed that the petition to the Speaker has already garnered signatures from over a hundred caucus members.

“In politics, expect disagreements but such disagreements should not obstruct us. So they have made their case we understand them but it is our view that we have our 138 as the majority and we should be able to carry government business.”

“The constitution talks about 15% of the total membership of parliament which if my mathematics is right is 42 but I am able to tell you on authority that we have more than 100 of our members who have signed the said prayer which is titled notice of meeting by request under Article 1123 and order 53 of the standing orders,” he stated.