WPFD: Protect journalists and provide them the needed space to operate — AMDF to African authorities

African governments are being urged to take more concrete steps to protect journalists and allow free press.

In a statement to mark the the 2024 Press Freedom Day celebrations on May 3, the Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) said the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts on the continent have demonstrated the important role of journalists in keeping citizens informed.

However, AMDF Manager of Press Freedom Zhiroh Jatau noted that many journalists still face threats and intimidation simply for doing their jobs.

AMDF is calling on authorities across the continent to better protect journalists and provide an environment where they can carry out their work freely.

Experts say the free flow of information is vital for transparency and accountability especially as many African nations face challenges like debt distress, poverty and climate change that affect citizens.

However, they note, this can only be achieved if journalists are able to work without fear of harassment, arrest or even death.

AFRICA MEDIA DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION (AMDF)

STATEMENT ON 2024 PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) felicitates with African Journalists on the 2024 Press Freedom Day. It’s a day set aside to uphold the importance of the Press by ensuring freedom, respect, and accountability.

The 2024 Press Freedom theme, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Crisis” seeks to draw attention to the importance of the planet earth and the need for journalists to promote safe environment. As such, the need to create a clean and green society for the future should be paramount. This begs for intensive investigation and exposure of companies and entities that are involved in negative exploitation of resources and polluting the earth.

Mindful of the Tripple planetary crisis that impacts human lives, i.e., Climate change, Pollution, and Biodiversity loss, there is an urgent need for the media to stand on its agenda-setting role and push for the protection of the environment.

It is noteworthy, freedom of the Press is imperative for the society to thrive. The press is the voice of the people to their leaders, whether in a democracy or otherwise (knowing our peculiarity in Africa).

Countries like Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria and Cape Verde have provisions in their constitutions that reflects role, or protection for the press, but these legal safeguards do not always translate to full press freedom in practice.

Reports show that at the beginning of 2024 there were about 70 journalists incarcerated in various countries of Africa. Most of them in cases related to investigative stories on corruption. This shows how vulnerable the African journalists are.

It is sad that we continue to witness increasing attack on the press in countries like Eritrea, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, and Mali, where journalists are detained, and media houses invaded because of their work.

As the fourth estate of the realm, the Press should be provided a conducive atmosphere to play its role in governance and development.

AMDF therefore calls on African authorities to take more steps towards protecting journalists and provide them the needed space to operate.

Have a great 2024 Press Freedom celebration!

Zhiroh Jatau

Manager, Press Freedom

AMDF

3RD MAY, 2024