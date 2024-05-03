ModernGhana logo
SML-GRA deal: NDC’s call for prosecution unfounded, they shouldn't kill Ghanaian businesses – Majority caucus

03.05.2024 LISTEN

The Majority in Parliament has rubbished demands by the main oppostion National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the prosecution of individuals linked to the SML-GRA contract, dismissing the requests as unfounded.

Members of the Majority caucus argued that there is insufficient evidence to implicate any government official in causing financial loss to the state, thus deeming calls for prosecution unjustified in the SML-GRA deal.

Speaking to journalists, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, emphasised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to launch a thorough review of the contract, highlighting its alignment with the public’s best interests.

“Now we are aware that our friends in the NDC are calling for certain prosecutions. I think that they have not paid attention to the whole issue and they only want to do politics as usual. Their call is unfounded for the simple reason that there isn’t any established proof of any officer of state causing financial loss to the state.

“Indeed what they think are payments to SML are not payments borne out of the government’s revenue. If you peruse the agreement, SML is paid out of what it generates and they would have to pay attention to the details. They are paid 0.05% per litre of revenue that they generate as a result of the system that they put in place to monitor activities in the petroleum sector.”

The majority leader urged the main opposition not to kill Ghanaian businesses.

He continued that: “It is instructive to also note that his company opened its doors to the Mines and Energy Committee to inspect and to see the nature of their operations. What I want to urge our colleagues in the opposition is that they should not kill Ghanaian businesses.”

He added: “Often under the guise of due diligence and ensuring that there is transparency, we often get out of control and destroy Ghanaian companies, whereas foreign ones who operate in certain sectors get a kind of protection that makes them develop their business but often Ghanaian businesses suffer.”

