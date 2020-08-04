COVID-19: SWEDEC Donates PPEs To Basic Schools In Mampong Municipal

Asante Mampong, July 20, 2020 - Strategic Way-Policy and Economic Development Centre (SWEDEC), a non-governmental organization, on Wednesday donated Personal Protective items to five (5) Junior High Schools in the Mampong Municipality to help pupils and teachers fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary schools were Aframano JHS, Bunuso JHS, Nyamebekyere JHS, Kwame-Krom JHS, and Woraso M/A JHS

The donation, organised with funding from the Strategic Way Policy and Economic Development Centre (SWEDEC) which is self-funding and also formed part of the NGO’s corporate social responsibility.

Items donated included Tissues papers, hand washing soaps, and sanitizers.

Speaking at the event, the Media Relation Officer Mr. MARFO GODWIN said as an organization it was interested in the health and safety of the youth.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed more vulnerability of the youth, education and poor access to healthcare,

“We are undertaking this project to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in schools. It is our way of saying that in the face of the pandemic we can still show compassion,” he said.

Furthermore, he added SWEDEC is looking forward to two (2) aspects.

1. Providing relief to Basic schools

2. Providing Education/ Precautions on how to prevent Covid19'

Mr MARFO GODWIN said the support would be extended to other schools in the Mampong Municipality as well as Sekyere Central District and Ejura Sekyeredomasi Municipality.

He applauded the government on the measures taken so far in various Basic schools to ensure our pupils are safe from Coronavirus in the Basic schools nationwide.

Receiving the items on behalf of five (5 ) JHS's various Schools, Headmistress of Kwame-Krom JHS, assure SWEDEC of the school’s commitment to put the donated materials to effective use for the benefit of all.

About SWEDEC

SWEDEC Ghana is an NGO that aims to promote innovative ideas and direct attention to critical issues of social and economic accountability, empowerment, and governance in Ghana. SWEDEC-Ghana through its initiatives encourages citizens to engage with and seek accountability.

We work with communities, governmental institutions, the private sector, donor agencies, and other civil service organizations focus on providing human rights education, leadership, and training.