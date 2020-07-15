COVID-19: GES 'Rubbishes' Nana B's Claims That Students Picked Infection From Their Homes

Listen to article

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rejected claims that students infected with COVID-19 brought the infection from their homes.

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B has at a party event in Kumasi Tuesday stated that SHS students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in schools brought the virus from their homes.

“It is important to note that the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 did not even contract the virus on their respective campuses, this is another strong point, that all of these cases, they brought it from their various homes.”

Nana B’s comment comes in the wake of the rise in infections in several Senior High Schools across the country. The hardest hit among the schools recording COVID-19 cases is the Accra Girls’ SHS where over 50 students and staff have contracted the deadly disease.

Speaking on Kasapa FM Wednesday, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa stated that the fuss about students bringing the virus from their homes or otherwise is inconsequential.

“We don’t know yet and no detailed information has been obtained from the Ghana Health Service as to how they contracted it, whether these were brought in from their homes or the virus was already in the school and they contracted it upon returning,” Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said on Anopa Kasapa.

Meanwhile, Prof. Opoku Amankwa, has dismissed calls for senior high schools to be closed down due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

“Closure of schools from the health point is not the best option, it is best we keep them in schools because if we decide to let them go home then we might as well close down the whole country…from what we have been told they are asymptomatic, so they are able to go about their studies.”

Prof. Opoku Amankwah added that “we are hoping that when they get to the exam time because we have two or three weeks before they write exams, all issues will subside…but sending them home will be disastrous.”

---Starrfm.com.gh