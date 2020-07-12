COVID-19: Lands Commission Receives Support From Licensed Surveyors

The Lands Commission in Accra has taken delivery of some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donated by licensed surveyors to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG) considers this gesture to be their own small way of helping to boost preventive measures against the COVID-19.

Other items donated also included soaps, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, veronica buckets and tissue papers.

Mr. Gustav Kplom Asamoah, the Executive Director of LISAG, presented the items on behalf of the Association in Accra.

He expressed optimism that the donation would help the Lands Commission's comprehensive strategy in curbing the spread of the virus.

Mr Jones Ofori-Boadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, who received the items, expressed appreciation to LISAG and believed that the fight against COVID-19 would succeed with a strong collaborative effort from all stakeholders.

He said the gesture by members of LISAG was worth emulating by all and sundry.

Madam Gertrude Sackey, the Head of the Client Service and Access Unit (CSAU), also expressed her gratitude to the Association.

She expressed concerns about some challenges the CSAU was facing and believed that the Unit's productivity would be enhanced as soon as the ongoing digitisation of the manual records is completed.

---GNA