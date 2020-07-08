Supreme Court Adjourns All Cases Over COVID-19

The Supreme Court has adjourned all cases that were due to be heard this week.

Citi News‘ checks at the apex court show that all nine cases listed to be heard by the Judges from Tuesday, July 7, 2020, have been rescheduled to yet to be announced dates.

This development comes on the back of fears of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Judicial Service, which led to the closure of some courts.

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country, the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah directed that legal cases should be adjourned to later dates following the restriction of movement of persons in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“For this reason, registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020,” a statement signed by the Chief Justice indicated.

However, some courts in the affected regions have been designated to deal with critical cases such as “breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters”.

With increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in Ghana, some members of the judicial service have tested positive for the virus.

The adjournment of the cases comes, therefore, comes as a measure to reduce the number of infections at the law courts.

— citinewsroom