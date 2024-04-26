ModernGhana logo
Right to Live Foundation, Mohammed & Fatima Center for Guidance host Ramadan Iftar for Nima and Mamobi residents

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Right to Live Foundation generously funded a special Ramadan Iftar for residents of Nima and Mamobi, which was organized and executed by the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance.

The maiden Iftar project, supported by the Right to Live Foundation's financial backing, brought together hundreds of residents in various mosques within the communities, providing them with a nourishing meal during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Asenso Bilal, Founder of Right to Live Foundation, based in Germany, expressed gratitude for the impactful collaboration with the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance. He acknowledged the dedication and efforts of the Center in successfully hosting the Ramadan Iftar, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in making a positive impact on the lives of community members in need.

Mr. Musah Toloba, President of the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance, thanked Mr. Asenso Bilal for the generous gesture, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration in supporting the community during Ramadan.

During the event, Ibrahim Awal, a beneficiary, expressed appreciation to both the Right to Live Foundation and the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance for their combined support and efforts in organizing the Iftar. He conveyed gratitude for the nourishing meal provided during Ramadan and appealed for continued support from both organizations in the future.

The gesture extended by the Right to Live Foundation and the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance touched the lives of approximately 700 residents, highlighting the significant impact of collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of vulnerable communities during Ramadan and beyond.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of compassion, generosity, and community engagement in fostering solidarity and support among neighbors. As Ramadan serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and acts of kindness, initiatives like the Ramadan Iftar funded by the Right to Live Foundation and executed by the Mohammed and Fatima Center for Guidance exemplify the spirit of giving and unity that defines the holy month.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

