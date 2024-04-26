ModernGhana logo
DVLA board express satisfaction during familiarization tour of Volta Regional offices

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
To gain insights into the day-to-day operations, the Board and Management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) have embarked on an official tour of the Volta and Oti regions.

The group commenced their visit on Monday by touring the three regional offices: Ho, the regional capital; Akatsi in the Akatsi South District; and Denu in the Ketu South. They were scheduled to convene in Hohoe before proceeding to the Oti region.

The purpose of the one-day tour is to facilitate interaction with officers at various offices, allowing the Board to understand the challenges faced and explore potential solutions.

Mr. Prince Opoku Adu-Sei, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the DVLA, highlighted the Board's periodic monitoring of offices nationwide to ensure project progress and assess overall performance. He expressed satisfaction with the Volta region's performance while acknowledging identified issues and pledged resolution.

"We are content with what we have observed here so far, recognizing areas for improvement. We will address the issues identified within the region," stated Mr. Adu-Sei Opoku.

In pursuit of DVLA's expansion plans to establish offices in all sixteen regions, the Deputy CEO disclosed plans to inspect land in the Oti region for the construction of a regional office. Pending completion of the office complex's procurement, they anticipate finalizing land acquisition processes.

While commending DVLA's services, concerns were raised by Mr. Robert Aklamanu Williams, the Volta regional manager, regarding underage riding among the Mahama Can Do Riders in Ho. This issue was identified as a significant challenge for the agency, warranting attention.

