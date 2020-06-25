Health Minister Initiates Second Wave Of Disinfection Of Mdas After Recovering From COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has initiated a second phase of disinfection of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country shortly after recovering from COVID-19.

The Minister who contracted the virus and was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre two weeks ago, has since recovered and going about his duties.

It therefore comes as no surprise that one of the first key decisions since his return was to ensure the security and safety of public sector employees through the disinfection of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The move according to the Hon. Agyemang Manu is to create a virus-free environment where government workers can go about their work without being afraid of contracting the virus in the line of duty.

Renowned crisis Management Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited undertook the disinfection exercise on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

It will be recalled that earlier in the year, the company carried out a first phase of disinfection of MDA’s in the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Kareem Abu in a brief interaction with the media during last Saturday’s exercise, reiterated the company’s unyielding resolve to support government in the fight against COVID-19.

‘’We are here again to ensure that government workers do not suffer through fear of catching the virus because when that happens, productivity dips and the nation suffers. As a company, we share in the suffering of the people as far as this pandemic is concerned and we will always be on hand to lend our support and expertise, hoping against hope that we defeat this common enemy called COVID-19’’ Mr. Abu averred.

Mr. Kareem said the company was happy to use chemicals that are organic and has no side effects in the disinfection exercise.

He described the Minister for Health as a hardworking man who has the welfare of the generality of the Ghanaian at heart saying ‘’I have never seen a hardworking man like the one we have at the Health Ministry. This is a man who has been at the centre of it all trying to see to it that the country contains this pandemic. From afar I watch his exploits and I must say he is on top of his game as far the fight is concerned and so when he called on us to come and do this second leg, we didn’t even think about it. We’re happy he is back on his feet and working in the interest of the country. We’re here again to give back to society by way of our Corporate Social Responsibility.’’

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been at the forefront disinfecting various schools and market centres across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The company has been contracted by Government to undertake the disinfection of all import and export cargoes at the various ports and points of entry and exit.