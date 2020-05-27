COVID-19 Cure Is In Africa – Aseda Herbal Centre

Mr Abdul-Razark Dramani, the Manager for Aseda Herbal Centre believes the cure for the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) can be found in Africa if the necessary support and attention is given to herbal medicine practitioners.

He said it was high time Africans believed in their capabilities and supported each other to find solutions to the COVID-19 rather than depending on the western world for everything including; the COVID-19 medicine.

Mr Dramani said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa on Thursday regarding the contribution of the traditional medicine practitioners to the fight against the pandemic.

He said the traditional medicine practitioners in Ghana for instance could discover a cure for the disease if they were given the needed support from the government.

“We depend on the Whites for everything, we the Africans should believe in ourselves not just by word of mouth, but in action”, said Mr Dramani, who was also the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners' Associations (GHAFTRAM).

He explained that the traditional medicine practitioners were working assiduously to discover a cure for the COVID-19.

He, however, said the processes involved in getting their medicines tested and approved discouraged some practitioners from submitting samples for testing.

Mr Dramani noted that every person had his or her area of specialization and urged African leaders to consult the “right people” to solve their problem especially in the fight against the COVID-19 rather than relying on the “White man”.

“If Africans get the medicine, the Whites will not agree because what the White Man has not done, the Black Man cannot do it”, he said.

He cited the Madagascar's COVID-Organic, which had since not been approved by the World Health organisation (WHO) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients as an indication that the western world did not support anything from Africa.

He said God in his own wisdom created plants and deposited medicinal quality in them and ordered man kind to “eat the fruit and use the leaves to treat ourselves”, hence the need for the government to resort to plant medicine to win the fight against the COVID-19.

---GNA