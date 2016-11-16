Burna Boy Collaborator Mel Rouge Sizzles In Sexy New Photo Campaign
With her debut single ‘Senpe’ featuring Burna Boy taking over radio airwaves and club dance floors across Africa, and online tastemakers championing the record in recent weeks, emerging British Nigerian songstress Mel Rouge is fast becoming one to watch in the African music landscape for 2017.
While we wait for the highly anticipated ‘Senpe’ music video with Burna Boy, Mel Rouge is excited to tease audiences with a brand new photo campaign, styled by Mel Rouge herself, which reveals Mel Rouge as the rising Pop star she is destined to be. Enjoy the sizzling hot images below, as we await the ‘Senpe’ music video.
Mel Rouge Pr Ix
Mel Rouge Pr Xi
Mel Rouge Pr Ii
Mel Rouge Pr Viii
Mel Rouge Press 2016
Mel Rouge Pr Iii
Mel Rouge Pr Vii
Mel Rouge Pr Iv
Mel Rouge Pr
Mel Rouge Pr Vi
Mel Rouge Pr V
Stream Mel Rouge & Burna Boy’s ‘Senpe’ on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/mel-rouge/senpe
Stream Mel Rouge & Burna Boy’s ‘Senpe’ on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QflKiQJJlNA
Purchase Mel Rouge & Burna Boy’s ‘Senpe’ on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1164184112
CONNECT WITH MEL ROUGE
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mrougeofficial
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mrougeofficial
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/mrougeofficial