Burna Boy Collaborator Mel Rouge Sizzles In Sexy New Photo Campaign

With her debut single ‘Senpe’ featuring Burna Boy taking over radio airwaves and club dance floors across Africa, and online tastemakers championing the record in recent weeks, emerging British Nigerian songstress Mel Rouge is fast becoming one to watch in the African music landscape for 2017.

While we wait for the highly anticipated ‘Senpe’ music video with Burna Boy, Mel Rouge is excited to tease audiences with a brand new photo campaign, styled by Mel Rouge herself, which reveals Mel Rouge as the rising Pop star she is destined to be. Enjoy the sizzling hot images below, as we await the ‘Senpe’ music video.



