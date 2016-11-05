Singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have said they are “devastated” after their three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

The Canadian star broke the news on his Facebook page. He did not give any details about the type of cancer.

He said he and Lopilato, a model and actress, were giving up work commitments to concentrate on “helping Noah get well”.

Buble has appeared on TV and radio in recent days to promote his new album.

‘Long journey’ ahead

His statement said: “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US.

“We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.

“At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy.

“We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

The news came a day after a Buble TV special was screened on BBC One

Buble and Lopilato have another son, nine-month-old Elias.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, the 41-year-old crooner said: “I had no idea how much I would love being a dad.

“That’s it, that’s all I care about… I love them too much probably, if there was such a thing.

“It’s made everything else so insignificant, moments that I was afraid of and moments that would overwhelm me have now become a joy because I’ve realised how not serious they are compared to what is really important, which is Noah and Eli and that’s it.”

Buble and Lopilato married in 2011

Buble’s scheduled appearances in the coming months include a slot at the BBC Music Awards on 12 December.

He is also due to host the Brit Awards in London on 22 February and the Canadian equivalent, the Juno Awards, in Ottawa on 2 April.

His spokesman said he did not know “anything more at this stage” about whether these and other engagements would be called off.

Buble’s new album Nobody But Me went into the UK chart at number two last week.

An average of 3.2 million people watched a TV special, titled Buble at the BBC, on BBC One on Thursday, according to overnight ratings.

On Monday, Lopilato, from Argentina, announced that she was working on a new film titled Los Que Aman, Odian (Those Who Love, Hate), adapted from the novel by Adolfo Bioy Casares and Silvina Ocampo.

To mark Noah’s third birthday in August, she posted five of her son’s “best moments” on her website, including a shot of him just after birth and a video of him on stage singing with his father on New Year’s Eve 2015.

