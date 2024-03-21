When does the line blur between innocent baby fat and concerning obesity?

Dr. Manjiri Somashekhar_Lead & Senior Consultant Paediatric Surgery Aster Women and Children Hospital Whitefield Bengaluru

21.03.2024 LISTEN

Babies are undeniably cute, with their cherubic faces, chubby cheeks, Michelin Man pudges, tiny rolls, squeezable and cuddly size but when does that sweet baby fat turn into a potential health concern? There is such a thing as obesity in babies. When a baby weighs more than what is considered normal for their age, it could be a sign of obesity. Normal weight for a newborn baby typically falls between 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms. Obesity is not just an issue in adults or children, it is especially a cause of concern in babies too.

Parents can sometimes confuse baby obesity with normal baby fat. Baby fat refers to the natural accumulation of soft, plump tissue that provides energy and insulation for a baby's growing body. It's a normal part of a baby's development, especially during the first year of life. However, when a baby's weight exceeds what is considered healthy for their age and height, it may indicate obesity.

The confusion often arises because chubby cheeks, rolls of fat on the arms and legs, and a round belly are typical features of a healthy, well-nourished baby. The first three months, the growth of the babies is very fast and it is difficult to keep pace with the weight gain. And more so if other milestones are met or appropriate for the age then parents tend to ignore the rapid weight gain in the child. These features may lead parents to believe that their baby's weight is within a normal range. Additionally, cultural perceptions of what constitutes a healthy baby weight can vary, further complicating the issue.

There are several reasons why babies might become obese. Sometimes, it runs in the family – if both parents have big body frames, their baby might too. Other factors like maternal health issues such as diabetes or hypothyroidism can also play a role. Certain genetic syndromes, like Prader-Willi syndrome or Down syndrome, can lead to obesity in babies. Even being a twin, where one twin is significantly heavier than the other, can be a factor. During pregnancy the mother should take care of her health and have regular check ups to rule out gestational diabetes and hypothyroidism. Also regular antenatal exercises and healthy food habits should be maintained by the expectant mother.

Obesity in babies can lead to specific health risks that differ from those in adults. These risks include skin infections, heart problems, diabetes, and even an increased risk of cancer. In severe cases, an obese baby could even suffer from a heart attack at a young age. Obese infant grows into obese adolescent and adult. Health hazards like diabetes and hypertension develop in early twenties. They become lethargic. Body image concerns can lead to various degrees of depression at a young age and they lose confidence in doing anything.

Diagnosing obesity in babies can be tricky. In the first few months of life, babies grow rapidly, and it's hard to keep up with their weight gain. Sometimes, parents might not realize their baby is gaining too much weight, especially if other developmental milestones are on track. Doctors use tools like growth charts and measurements like Body Mass Index (BMI) to identify obesity in babies.

Preventing and managing obesity in babies is crucial for their long-term health. Parents can help by ensuring their baby gets proper nutrition and encouraging physical activity as they grow older. Breastfeeding is often recommended as it provides the best nutrition for babies and can help regulate their appetite, reducing the risk of overfeeding. For parents to ensure that their baby receives appropriate nutrition without promoting excess weight gain, exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and later supplement with formula feeds if growth is low as per the growth chart graph is important to follow. Regular follow up with the pediatrician for nutritional consultation and appropriate supplements during each phase of baby’s growth. Instead of carrying the baby all the time allow it to crawl and move on the ground surface and do not restrict its movements.

During feeding times, it's important for both parents and babies to focus solely on the feeding activity. Avoid distractions such as watching TV or using other screens. Instead, concentrate entirely on the feeding process to ensure proper nourishment and bonding between parent and baby. Also it is important to avoid introducing junk food to the child till the age of 5 years.

If parents notice signs like rapid weight gain, mobility issues, breathing problems, or persistent skin infections, it is a tip off for them to consult with a doctor. If the child is lazy, not playing or constipated or suddenly too sleepy it is indicative that the baby is overweight. It is important that obesity is addressed and dealt with in infancy itself as it otherwise leads to long-term health complications like cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Dr. Manjiri Somashekhar, Lead & Senior Consultant - Paediatric Surgery, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru