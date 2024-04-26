Olive Oil Myths Debunked: Separating fact from fiction with African Gold

Are you wary of using extra virgin olive oil when you sauté? Do you think imported EVOO trumps local varieties? African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil – a delicious blend of locally grown extra virgin olive oils - is on a mission to debunk these misconceptions and shed light on the real facts about olive oil. From its handling in the kitchen to its storage and flavour profile, let's explore the truth behind the myths that surround our favourite liquid gold.

Fiction: Cooking at High Temperatures is a No Go

Fact: You might have heard that extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) can't handle the heat in the kitchen. But actually, extra virgin olive oil can handle temps up to around 190°C—perfect for sautéing, baking, and frying your favourite dishes. However, using extra virgin olive oil for super hot cooking might tone down some of its delicate flavours and aromas. So, for those high-heat dishes, consider using a refined oil and finishing with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil to preserve those fresh flavours.

Fiction: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gets Better with Age

Fact: Extra virgin olive oil, like other cooking oils, has a limited shelf life. It's best to use it within two years of bottling, and once opened, within a few months. And here's a fun fact: extra virgin olive oil naturally breaks down over time, especially when it's exposed to light and air. Storing it in a cool, dark place away from sunlight and heat helps keep it fresh.

Fiction: Imported EVOO is better than Local

Fact: Some imported oils can be excellent, especially if they're packaged with care and kept cool during transit, but many imported oils just can't match the freshness of the local stuff. No long voyages, no extended storage periods - just the freshest olive oil you can get. In addition, South African olive oil isn’t just fresh – it’s also of exceptional quality. South Africa is blessed with its own thriving olive oil industry and our extra virgin olive oils have won awards around the world.

Fiction: Cloudy Olive Oil Indicates Rancidity

Fact: Cloudy olive oil doesn't mean it's gone bad. Rancidity usually comes from air and light exposure, not cloudiness. If your new-season extra virgin olive oil is cloudy, it might just have some water droplets suspended in it. And if it gets cloudy in the fridge, no worries—it'll clear up once it's back at room temperature.

Fiction: Olive Oil Must Always Taste Fruity and Bitter

Fact: Ever been told that real extra virgin olive oil must be super fruity or bitter? Well, that's not always the case. It's true that extra virgin olive oil can have a peppery or bitter taste, thanks to compounds like oleocanthal. But how intense those flavours are can vary. Just like wine, olive oil flavour depends on lots of things including the olive varietals used, the time of the harvest, the soil, sun and rain, offering a range of choices to complement different foods. So, don't get caught up in the idea that more pungency is always better—go with what tastes best to you!

