Here Are The Foods To Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

Rolling out of bed with very hungry makes us very hungry that we just eat anything that comes first in our sight. What you do not know is that there are some foods you should never eat on an empty stomach because these foods could actually be harming your body. Jumia Food, Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform, shares these foods.

Spicy food

Eating spices on an empty stomach may irritate the stomach lining which can lead to acidic reactions and cramps. They are very sharp and strong taste and as such, it can trigger indigestion. Garlic, hot chili, and ginger are examples of spicy foods.

Sugary foods or drink

Many are under the impression that it is healthy to have a glass of fruit juice to start your day. This may not be the case as it may put an extra load on the pancreas that is still waking up after long hours of rest.

Cold beverages

You must have heard that it is best to start the day with warm water and honey, yet many of us give into the temptation of downing a glass of iced beverages instead. Drinking iced beverages on an empty stomach may damage your membrane and make your slow digestion through the day.

Citrus fruits

Fruits are always very healthy if they are eaten at the right time. Eating citrus fruits on an empty stomach may increase acid production. Moreover, too much fiber and fructose in fruits can also slow down your digestive system if eaten on an empty stomach. You should especially avoid eating fruits with tough fibers like guava and oranges early morning.

Coffee

Kicking off your day with a cup of coffee is a very common practice. It seems to be an easy way of breaking from sleep, but drinking coffee on an empty stomach may lead to acidity.

Bananas

Banana is good for digestion and it contains high amounts of magnesium and potassium. But when eaten on an empty stomach, it can cause imbalance magnesium and potassium levels in our blood.

Tomatoes

Though tomatoes are enriched with Vitamin C and nutrients, they should definitely be avoided on an empty stomach. The unpleasant acid present in tomatoes increases acidity in the stomach and may lead to gastric problems.