Beetroot Smoothie For A Refreshing Start!

Ingredients For Beetroot Smoothie Recipe :

  • 1 Beetroot, Cut
  • 50g Zucchini, Cut
  • 1 Cucumber, Cut
  • 1 Apple, Cut
  • 1 Stalk Celery, Cut
  • Ice or Water based on desired thickness

Method To Make Easy Beetroot Smoothie Recipe :

  1. In a blender, add beetroot, cucumber, celery, zucchini, apple and ice or water(based on desired thickness).
  2. Blend all the ingredients and serve cold.

