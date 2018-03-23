For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner? Try This Mouthwatering Quiche Recipe

filling ingredients, like cooked bacon, mushrooms, onions, and spinach
1 to 2 cups
shredded cheese (3 to 6 ounces), such as Gruyère, Swiss, or cheddar
3
large eggs
1 cup
milk
1/2 cup
heavy cream
2 teaspoons
kosher salt
Equipment
9-inch pie plate
Measuring cups and spoons
Rolling pin
Sauté pan
Mixing bowl
Whisk
Spatula
Parchment paper
Instructions
Prepare the quiche crust. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Roll out the pie crust and fit it into the pie plate. Trim away any overhang and reserve for patching up any cracks that appear during baking. Freeze the crust for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350°F.
Blind bake the crust. Cover the pie crust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or beans. Make sure the weights are snug against the sides of the pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment. Bake until just starting to brown, 10 to 15 minutes more. Cool while you prepare the filling.
Cook the filling ingredients. While the crust is baking, prepare your quiche filling. Make sure all ingredients are cooked through and fairly dry (i.e., make sure spinach has wilted and that cooked mushrooms have released all their moisture).
Fill the crust. Sprinkle 1/2 the cheese over the bottom of the pie crust. Top with the fillings. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
Prepare the custard filling. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, and salt in a medium bowl until frothy. Pour the custard into the pie crust.
Bake the quiche. Bake the quiche until the edges are set but it still jiggles a little in the center, 30 to 40 minutes.
Cool the quiche. Cool for at least 20 minutes, but ideally overnight in the refrigerator.
Slice and serve. Quiche can be served cold, room temperature, or warmed. If serving warm, heat in a 300°F oven until just warm to the touch.
Recipe Notes Make ahead: The crust can be blind baked up to 2 days in advance and stored wrapped at room temperature. The quiche can be baked and cooled up to 3 days in advance; let come to room temperature or reheat in a low oven before serving.
Storage: Leftover baked and cooled quiche can be stored wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
