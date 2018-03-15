5 Chemical Free Ways To Clean Items In Your Home

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Remove stains from marble: Use lemon juice and salt

Combine lemon juice and salt into a paste and scrub the stain. Just make sure you don’t scrub too hard, and rinse well when the stain is gone. Try these other brilliant uses for lemons around the house .

Clean your microwave: Heat up lemon juice

Some foods should never, ever go in the microwave . Luckily, lemon juice isn't one of them. Combine 2 cups of water with ¼ cup of lemon juice in a microwave-safe glass dish. Then, cook on high for eight minutes. The steam from the solution will loosen crusty food particles on the interiors, making it easier to wipe off.

Remove dishwasher rust: Try Kool-Aid

Dishwasher interiors can get rusty due to mineral buildup. Put a package of lemonade Kool-Aid in the soap dispense, and run a hot cycle. Your dishwasher will sparkle! Then use it to clean your dishes and these other things you never knew you could put in the dishwasher .

Eliminate stains from clothes and carpets: Use club soda

Instead of using a chemical stain-remover, douse the stain with club soda. If you’ve spilled onto the carpet, scrub the stain gently with a towel. Check out these problem-solving uses for club soda .

Polish silver: Try cornstarch

You can gently polish your silver without harsh chemicals by mixing cornstarch with water into a thick paste. Cover your silver in the mixture and let it try. Then, buff off the solution with a cloth to reveal a brilliant shine. No cornstarch around? Try these other ways to clean silver .

Clean copper and brass: Try this vinegar mixture

Vinegar is the magic solution to every cleaning problem; it has over 100 uses for cleaning your house alone ! Mix together 2 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, and 2 tablespoons of regular iodized table salt. Rub the paste onto uncoated copper and brass and let it dry. Then, buff off with a lint-free cloth.