Simple Yoga Tips That Can Boost Digestion After You Eat

Photo credit - iStockphoto.com

1. Gomukhasana

Gomukhasana or cow face pose is an asana which "helps in stretching the spine and the stomach muscles which helps in making the digestion process easy," says Abhishek, a yoga expert at Mystic Yoga Café.

How to do: Fold your left leg and place your ankle near to the left hip, now place your right leg on the left leg such that both the knees touch each other after this take both the hands at the back such that the right-hand holds the left hand. Keep your spine straight and take deep breaths for about 1 minute. Repeat the same process after changing the position as well.

2. Vajraasana

Also known as Adamintine Pose, Vajraasana is the most beneficial yoga pose after dinner. Experts suggest that any movement which helps in stretching the upper body and abdomen and relaxes your breathing is a good posture after dinner. It is often advised to practice yoga with an empty stomach but this is one such exceptional asana which is more beneficial when practiced after a meal because it promotes digestion.

How to do: Sit by folding both the legs and placing them on your hips, now keep your palm on the knees. Keep your spine straight and take deep breaths and concentrate fully on the breath. Stay in the same position for about 10 minutes.

3. Ardha Chandraasana

Ardha Chandrasana or half-moon pose is another good yoga pose to try after dinner as standing and side stretching (to stretch the stomach and abdomen) help in digestion, suggests Abhishek.

How to do: Stand straight on your yoga mat; lift your right hand to bend side ways to your left side and try to touch the ground from your left hand. Repeat the same by changing the hand position for about 10 minutes.