Recipe: How To Make A Healthy Burgar At Home While Saving Money
.Foodnetwork.com
Photo culled from Tasteofcity.com
Start with the Right Beef The best burgers are made from freshly ground, high-grade beef chuck in an 80/20 mix (meat to fat). Spread the beef out flat and season with salt and pepper. If you have a secret ingredient like Worcestershire sauce or chopped bacon, add it now. Toss together gently. You don't want to overmix.
Making the Patties Grab 5 to 6 ounces of meat and lightly toss from hand to hand, forming a ball.
Pat It Into a Disk The patty should be at least as wide as your bun and about 3/4 to 1 inch thick.
Perfect-Burger Secret Tip Make a divot in the middle of the burger with your thumb to help it keep its shape while cooking. These patties can be made ahead and chilled in the fridge
Get Grilling Preheat the grill to medium or medium-high over direct heat. Oil the grate with a neutral-flavored oil like canola or vegetable. When the oil begins to smoke, it's hot enough to add the burgers. Make sure your burgers are at room temperature, and season them again with salt and pepper. Put the burgers on the grill and let them be. The less touching, the better the burger. For a juicier burger, resist the urge to press down. Cover the grill.
Time to Flip It's time to flip when the burger releases from the grate without sticking.
Doneness For medium burgers, cook for about 5 minutes per side. For well-done, go a little longer.
Toppings To add cheese, move the burgers to the cooler side of the grill, top with cheese and cover the grill for a minute to let the cheese melt. Place the patties on buns, add other toppings and serve.
