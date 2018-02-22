Get Rid Of Underarm Fat With These 4 Exercises

Photo credit -Thebestremedies.com

Pushups

The pushup is one of the most effective exercises for developing the arms and upper body. To perform a pushup, lie on your belly on the ground with your legs straight and your feet flexed so your toes are braced on the floor. Place your hands underneath your shoulders with your elbows bent and held close to the sides of your body. Using the muscles of your arms and upper body, extend your arms to lift your chest and hips off the ground. Keep your body tight by engaging the muscles of your abdomen and lower back. Do not allow your butt to be lifted or your belly to be lowered to create an angle in your body. Lower your body as close as possible to the ground without touching it by bending your elbows. Straighten your arms to return to the elevated position. Perform four sets of 20 to 30 pushups.

Plank Elbow Raises

Planks help to strengthen your upper body and core. Get into a plank position by lying on your stomach with your shoelaces touching the floor and your hands together. Your palms and elbows should be flat on the floor. Raise your body in a straight line as in the pushup position. Engaging your core muscles, push forward from your toes and lift your body and arms off the floor. Lower your body and arms slowly back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions.

Triceps Dips

Triceps dips are an effective way to banish underarm flab. Sit just on the edge of a chair, bench or bed. Place your hands beside you with your fingers hanging off the chair. Keeping your feet together, move them about 1 foot in front of you to create a 90-degree bend in your knees. Lift your hips by straightening your arms and shifting your weight off the chair. Bend your arms at the elbow and lower your hips just below the height of the chair. Straighten your arms to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions.

One-Arm Triceps Dips

These triceps dips use your body weight and alternate arms to increase effect. Sit on the floor with your legs and feet together. Place your feet about 1 foot away from your bottom, keeping your feet flat on the floor and bending your knees. Place your hands flat on the floor about 1 foot behind you with your fingers pointing to your bottom. Straighten your arms and lift your bottom off the floor. Bend one elbow to lower your bottom almost completely to the ground. Straighten that arm and repeat with the other arm. Perform four sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each arm.