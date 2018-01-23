5 Pineapple Juice Benefits You Never Knew

Photo credit - iStockphoto.com

1. Anti-inflammatory properties

Pineapple is the only major dietary source of bromelain. While it’s found in the greatest concentration within the core of the fruit, it is also found throughout the sweet parts and in the juice. According to one study , pineapple can be useful in the treatment of sports injuries, thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain.

Bromelain is a proteolytic enzyme, which means it’s a mixture of enzymes that digest protein. Its anti-inflammatory properties include the reduction of swelling and bruising . You can also think of it as a scavenger enzyme, helping to clean up damaged cells. Bromelain seems to work by triggering the body’s production of substances that fight pain and reduce swelling, and it contains chemicals that prevent the blood from clotting.

2. Anticancer agent

Studies show that bromelain has the potential to act as an effective cancer-fighting agent. Specifically, it may work in unison with chemotherapy to suppress the growth of cancer cells. It also contains beta carotene, which can protect against prostate cancer and possibly colon cancer . As far as treatment goes, the National Center for Complimentary and Integrative Medicine says that further research is needed.

3. Heart benefits

The vitamin C in pineapple juice may also help to protect against heart disease. A number of studies — including one from Finland and another from China — show that higher vitamin C intake causes a decrease in the risk of coronary heart disease . Also, like cancer, heart disease risk reduces with a high-fiber diet .

4. Cataract prevention

Vitamin C also plays a crucial role in protecting vision. A recent study showed that higher intake of vitamin C reduces the risk of cataracts , which is cloudiness of the lens that can interfere with vision. The authors even suggest that it should be used as the primary preventive method.

5. Fertility perks

Pineapple juice contains several beneficial vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, beta carotene, copper, zinc, and folate. Many of these can help boost fertility in both men and women.