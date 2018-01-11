What Causes Baldness In Men?

Photo credit - Shutterstock

What causes male pattern baldness?

Hair is made in hair follicles which are like tiny pouches just under the skin surface. A hair normally grows from each follicle for about three years. It is then shed and a new hair grows from the follicle. This cycle of hair growth, shedding and new growth goes on throughout life. The following is thought to occur in men as they gradually become bald:

Affected hair follicles on the scalp gradually become smaller than normal.

As the follicle shrinks, each new hair is thinner than the previous one.

Before falling out, each new hair grows for much less time than the normal three years or so.

Eventually, all that remains is a much smaller hair follicle and a thin stump of hair that does not grow out to the skin surface.

Male hormones are involved in causing these changes. The level of the main male hormone, testosterone, is normal in men with baldness. Cells in the skin of the scalp convert testosterone into another hormone called dihydrotestosterone. For reasons that are not clear, affected hair follicles become more sensitive to dihydrotestosterone, which causes the hair follicles to shrink. It is also not clear why different hair follicles are affected at different times to make the balding process gradual. It is also not clear why only scalp hairs are affected and not other areas such as the beard or armpits.

The condition is hereditary (genetic). Various different genes have been shown to be involved.

Are there any complications from male pattern baldness?

Although male pattern baldness is a common and harmless condition, it can occasionally be linked to metabolic syndrome. This is a combination of obesity, diabetes, raised blood pressure and raised cholesterol. People with this syndrome have an increased risk of heart disease. This link is most often seen in men who develop baldness at a relatively young age.

Men can feel less good about their own appearance when they lose hair. This can sometimes affect their mood and well-being.

There is more risk of sunburn and sun-related skin damage when the skin is not protected by hair. This can be avoided by the use of suntan lotions and hats.

Women with male pattern baldness should be checked for causes of raised male hormone levels. For example, conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome - a condition in which cysts develop in the ovaries.

What are the treatment options for male pattern baldness?

No treatment

To become gradually bald is a normal part of the ageing process for most men. No treatment is wanted or needed by most affected men. For some men, baldness can be distressing, particularly if it is excessive or occurs early in life. Treatment may then help.