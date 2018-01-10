Experiencing Itches Any Part Of Your Body? Here's The Best Remedy For You

Photo credit - Photo culled from Nationaleczema.org

1. Oatmeal

Colloidal oatmeal isn’t something you eat for breakfast. This type of oatmeal is made from oats that have been ground into a very fine powder. A natural product used in many types of soaps and lotions, it can also be added to a cool bath.

One study found that this product is safe and helps treat itchiness from any variety of causes. You can find colloidal oatmeal at many pharmacies, or make your own by grinding oats into a fine powder.

2. Leaf Gels

Try a plant-based product like aloe vera gel or cooling menthol for simple itches caused by sunburns or mosquito bites . Both of these products can be purchased at most drug stores.

3. High-Quality Moisturizers

Good quality moisturizers hold water in the outermost layer of your skin. This can help your skin feel hydrated and less dry and itchy. Examples of high-quality moisturizes include Eucerin and Cetaphil.

4. Be Cool

Mayo Clinic recommends a simple solution for mosquito bites: a cold pack or a bag filled with iced. The key, as you might have noticed, is cold. Avoid exposing the affected area to hot water as much as possible. It will only irritate the skin more.

5. Antihistamines

Histamines are chemicals in the body that cause allergy symptoms, including itching. An antihistamine drug is a common treatment for allergic reactions. However, many antihistamine drugs will make you sleepy, so they’re best used before bed.

One study recommends applying topical antihistamines directly to the affected area to avoid side effects associated with oral antihistamines.