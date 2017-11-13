Bread is a great staple food, which is easily sourced and can be used to make varieties of delicious dishes. Jumia Food , Nigeria’s No. 1 online food ordering platform, shares 4 delicious foods you can make with bread.

Make French Toast

This is a simple delicious meal that can be easily made with bread in anything within 5 minutes. Just beat egg and desired flavour(s) and spice(s) (e.g. vanilla and cinnamon etc.) in a shallow dish and stir in milk. Then dip your favourite bread (white, Italian, French or whole wheat) in the egg mixture, turning it from side to side until both sides coat evenly, and cook the coated bread slices on a lightly greased nonstick griddle or frying pan on medium heat until it is browned on both sides.

Meatball

This is basically ground meat rolled into a small ball along with other ingredients like bread crumbs, minced onion, eggs, butter and seasoning. Initially, you combine ground beef, veal and pork in a large bowl (or whichever meats you prefer to combine), then you add eggs, cheese (optional), garlic (optional), parsley (optional), salt and pepper to the mixture to taste. You blend bread crumbs into the meat mixture and slowly add water to it until the mixture becomes moist but still strong enough to hold its shape when rolled into meatballs. You then fry the meatballs and remove heat when it is brown and slightly crisp. A helpful tip is that if you mistakenly add too much water to the mixture, you should cover the meatballs when they are cooking so they can hold their shape better.

Meatloaf

The preparation of this delicious food is similar to that of meatballs, but the main difference is that while meatballs are fried, meatloafs are baked in an oven. Basically, you first preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), then you combine the ground beef, eggs, onion, milk and bread. You season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste and place in a lightly greased loaf pan. To further enhance the taste, you can combine brown sugar and ketchup or mustard (or both) in a well mixed mixture and pour over the meatloaf. You then bake the meatloaf in the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. A helpful tip for cooking is that you can use aluminum foil when baking the meatloaf to keep the moistness, cook it evenly and make the clean-up easier.

Breakfast Toast

This is popularly known as toast bread and is another very simple way to transform bread into a delicious and quick to prepare meal. At its most basic level, all you need to do is butter bread and place it in the toaster. If you want to be fancy or creative with it, you can spread some raw egg, sardine, peanut butter, chocolate spread, jam, cheese, tomato etc. on the bread and toast it.