Home Remedies For Heartburn

Photo credit - Haromahq.com

Loosen Clothings

Heartburn happens because the contents of your stomach are going back up into your esophagus , where the stomach acids burn the tissues. You could be having an episode of heartburn because tight clothing is binding your stomach. If that’s the case, the first thing to do is loosen your belt — or your dress, or apron strings, or whatever else is holding you too tight.

. Stand up

Your posture might be contributing to heartburn, so if you’re sitting or lying down, try standing up. If you’re already standing, try standing up more straightly. “When you’re slumped down, your internal organs are compressed,” says Betsy Polatin . She’s a movement specialist who works with performers. “A simple and effective solution may be to lengthen and widen your torso and spine , as your head gently moves toward the ceiling.”

Elevate Waist

If you’re lying down and can’t get up, or if you’re caring for someone who is confined to bed and is experiencing heartburn, try raising the upper body. According to the Mayo Clinic , lifting the head isn’t enough, so don’t add a pillow. The goal is elevation from the waist up. An adjustable bed that can be raised to a suitable angle can provide relief. If your bed doesn’t do that, you can increase the angle by using a wedge pillow .

4. Mix baking soda with water

You might have a heartburn remedy right in your kitchen. Baking soda will calm some heartburn. It works by neutralizing the stomach acid. Dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink slowly (drink everything slowly when you have heartburn).