Your attention-seeking antics are now overboard; you're overdoing it — Entertainment pundit slams Medikal 

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has taken aim at Ghanaian rapper Medikal, criticizing him for what he perceives as attention-seeking behavior that has gone "overboard" in recent weeks.

Medikal has been making headlines on social media with a series of rants and controversial statements, including announcing his divorce from Fella Makafui and publicly calling out fellow musician D Black, accusing him of being fake.

During a discussion on the United Showbiz program, Arnold expressed his concerns about Medikal's recent actions, suggesting that the rapper is crossing the line in terms of what is acceptable behavior for celebrities in the entertainment industry.

"Hype is part of the industry, and it's a form of promotion or marketing for any project. However, I think Medikal is overdoing it," Arnold remarked.

He cautioned that excessive hype could ultimately backfire, leading to a negative perception of Medikal's brand among his audience.

"Sometimes, if you are not careful, your hype will rather cause disaffection for your brand due to how your actions may have angered your targeted audience.

“Medikal's attention-seeking antics are now way overboard, and I think he should check it because there are points when we become tired of you, nobody will mind you again,” Arnold explained.

Arnold went on to stress that while Medikal is undoubtedly one of Ghana's top rappers, he does not need to resort to attention-grabbing tactics to maintain his status in the industry.

"We don't need this back and forth; it's childish... however, we will support his O2 Indigo show," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
