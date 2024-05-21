Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing state assets

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has served notice that he will continue his crusade to stop politicians and politically exposed persons from purchasing state assets.

To do this, the MP has announced that he will be sponsoring a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament.

“In the coming days, I shall be sponsoring a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament to expressly prevent politicians and politically exposed persons from participating directly or indirectly in the purchase of state assets.

“The objective will be to legally block all loopholes in the current legal regime which some politicians appear to be exploiting,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, May 21.

According to the North Tongu MP, it is time to have a strong piece of legislation with deterrent sanctions to stop politicians from purchasing state assets under conflict of interest, opaque, abuse of power and unethical circumstances.

This comes after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed earlier that six SSNIT hotels are being sold to Rock City owned by Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

SSNIT in a response confirmed talks to sell a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City, explaining that they offered the best proposal.