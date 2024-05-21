Kalsoume Sinare nominated for 3G Awards 2024 in USA

LISTEN

Versatile and gorgeous actress, Kalsoume Sinare has been nominated to receive an award at the 13th Edition of the Annual Mega 3G Awards and Celebrity Bash to be held in New York.

Ms. Sinare, one of Ghana, Africa's finest, dedicated and gifted actresses with a strong background in the film industry, has appeared in over 100 movies, and captivated viewers with her compelling performances across a variety of roles.

The nominees were announced during the last week for April with the actual event slated for Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the Ukrainian Youth Center, 301 Pallisade Avenue, Yonkers, NY.

Some of the honorees proudly nominated for this year's event are; Akumaa Mama Zimbi Foundation, Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM, Empress Gifty, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Ofori Amponsah, Prophet Kpegah Tamakloe, Lord Kenya, Aburi Gardens Restaurant, VA, Doris Boaduwaa, Black Queens and a host of others.

Some distinguished persons who have received awards from 3G Media Group & Afrikan Digest included Lynne Carter, first African American female boxing judge and a three-time Hall of Famer, Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood Actor), Azuma Nelson, Boxing Legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Akwasi Appiah(Former Black Stars Coach), Asamoah Gyan (former Captain Ghana Black Stars), Ruth-Hassell Thompson, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, Captain Smart and many others.

Since the inception of the awards scheme in 2009, 3G Media have invited various personalities to join their show in New York. These awardees are culled from various industries including; Entertainment, Tourism, Media, Public/Security Service, Business Community, Politics and Traditional rulers receiving endorsement from the President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.

During last year's event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang was the Keynote Speaker/Honoree of 2023 edition declaring the show as the Best African Diasporan Awards Scheme established by a Ghanaian.

The 3G Media Awards team is led by its President/Chief Executive Officer, H. E. Evangelist Dr. Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah popularly Known as Mr. CNN/Dr. CNN. He has spent nearly 25 years as a Media and Showbiz Legend. He is the Publisher/Editor of AfriKan Digest Newspaper and 3G Magazine. A renowned and former Freelance Photojournalist/Writer of Ghanaweb fame.

3G is an initials for God, Global & Giving (Triple G, 3Gs). The award scheme recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the unsung heroes from Ghana, Africa and global communities.