President Akufo-Addo on Monday, May 13, 2024 conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the American musician, producer and songwriter Stevie Wonder.

A video captures him taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship at a ceremony in Ghana's Jubilee House.

Wonder's decision to become a citizen of Ghana follows his announcement three years ago, referencing his desire for a brighter future amidst political turmoil in the US.

His passion for Ghana was evident in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he expressed his wish to see the nation smile again before relocating there.



Reacting to this on UTV’s United Showbiz, Pascaline Edwards finds this gesture unnecessary.

According to her, this will bring no benefit to the Ghanaian citizenry.

“I’m not excited about it because, for me, he’s [Stevie Wonder] Ghanaian so? What is that going to benefit me? What’s he bringing on board?

“Until he brings in job opportunities where I’ll also benefit or someone I know has benefitted, then I’ll know his citizenship as a Ghanaian is essential.”