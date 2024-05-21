Dr. Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team, has expressed concerns about the mental well-being of the party's members.

He described the party as being "mentally distressed" due to recent tragic events and accidents involving key figures within the party.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Agyekum-Obeng highlighted the recent deaths of Kencity's Wofa Kwabena Kwakye and Hon. John Kumah, the former NPP MP for Ejisu as significant losses that have deeply affected the party.

According to Dr. Agyekum-Obeng, these incidents, coupled with a recent fatal accident involving the presidential convoy on the Accra-Kumasi highway have compounded the situation in the party.

He called for psychotherapy to help members cope with the recent string of tragedies in the party.

"As a party, mentally, we are distressed. If you look at these key personalities and coming from our brother, the late John Kumah's funeral to meet another accident, as a party, we are in some difficult times," he said.