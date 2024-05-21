Fella Makafui [left] and Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian media personality and Entertainment pundit, MC Yeboah has criticised some female celebrities, questioning the authenticity and safety of teas and other substances marketed as body enhancements.

In the wake of public backlash and accusations of deception, Fella has faced condemnation, with many questioning the efficacy of her products and some boycotting them.

This was after Medikal revealed that Fella imported waist trainers, slim teas, and other products from Alibaba.com, contradicting her claims of using original, organic, and locally sourced ingredients.

Medikal disclosed that his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, underwent surgery to promote her slim tea business.

Joining critics, MC Yeboah has labelled Fella Makafui as fake and deceitful.

Expressing scepticism based on personal experience of a friend's health, she emphasised that none of these products has ever yielded positive results, making reference to a specific case where a friend suffered from an infection after using such products.

She questioned the scientific basis behind the claims of certain teas and body enhancement products, expressing frustration over the influence of celebrities promoting these items without evidence of their efficacy.

Expressing concern for consumers' health she stressed the harmful consequences of using such products.

"Can anybody show me which science makes the ass and breast fat by using these products because I have a school daughter who is suffering from an infection just because of these products? Just because of these useless celebrities.

"You people will go and fix your bodies, go and pump fat into your breast and buttocks and you'll come and sell tea that you imported from China to us? It saddens me that sometimes the FDA goes ahead to approve some of these drugs without doing due diligence.

“It's not just Fella Makafui doing these things. There are a lot of them. These influencers have undergone surgery to advertise these products," she fumes during a discussion on Neat FM.

She added, "The likes of Hajia Bintu and Chichi are all doing it. Are they all not liars? Are they not fake? And you call yourselves celebrities... Or you don't know that as celebrities, people reference you as an authority in society. What is that? Why?"

Directing her fury towards regulatory authorities like the FDA, she called for accountability and scrutiny of these products, urging authorities to fulfil their mandate of safeguarding public health.

She stated, "This time around, we will go for the institutions. They have to explain to us why they are not doing their job. And if it is a result of the government's refusal to give them the things needed for their job, they should pack their tools."