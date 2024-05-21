ModernGhana logo
You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia

TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs has expressed admiration for Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commending him for his integrity, honesty, and transparency in governance.

During a welcome ceremony for Dr. Bawumia in the Upper West Region, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, Dafiama Naa, who also serves as the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, lauded the Vice President for his commendable qualities.

“Your principles, honesty, accountability, and transparency in governance and devotion to duty are positive qualities that will ensure your future endeavors,” Naa Domalae stated.

The President of the House further acknowledged the pride that the chiefs and the people of the region feel towards Dr. Bawumia. "We are very proud of you," he added.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to them for their support and encouragement over the years.

He also spoke extensively about the work he has done as Vice President to support the President and shared the policies he intends to implement should he be elected as President of Ghana.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

