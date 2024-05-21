Stevie Wonder will just eat, sleep in his mansion; he brings no worth to Ghana's development — Entertainment Pundit

LISTEN

Entertainment pundit and media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has shared her opinion on Stevie Wonder's decision to relocate to Ghana.

While acknowledging the move as a testament to the success of Ghana's 'Year of Return' initiative, she questioned the long-term impact of the relocation and the fanfare behind it.

Acclaimed American musician, Stevie Wonder, officially acquired Ghanaian citizenship on his 74th birthday.

The ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on May 11, 2024.

According to him, in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, his decision to relocate was influenced by a desire for a communal society and to escape the political unrest in the U.S.

Stevie Wonder's move aligns with Ghana's 'Year of Return' initiative, which invites the African diaspora to reconnect with the continent. He joins other African-American figures in celebrating their heritage by establishing ties with Africa.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, Mc Yeboah praised the initiative for showcasing Ghana as a welcoming destination, which has drawn global attention and encouraged other diasporans to consider the country.

However, she wondered why there were celebrations behind his relocation, stating that Stevie Wonder never announced any projects or development plans. Thus, without such active contributions, the relocation has no benefit for Ghana.

"It has put a spotlight on Ghana and other diasporans will pay attention to the country.

"But the question I ask is, so what? He hasn't said he's coming to do any project or build anything to develop the country," she said on the show hosted by MzGee.

"He is coming from a country where the system works, so due to the work he has done over the years, he is set for life and can live off royalties.

"After taking the citizenship, he will just go to his mansion and sleep and eat. He won't involve himself in any national issues or anything for the creative art sector," she added.

She compared the situation to Ghanaians living abroad who contribute economically through taxes and work, implying that similar expectations should be set for diasporans moving to Ghana.

"So as much as his coming to Ghana is good, until we harness the opportunities that come with such things, it will not be beneficial to the country.

"In other countries, when our citizens go there, they pay thousands of dollars, they work and pay taxes, so their living there is beneficial to those countries," she expressed.