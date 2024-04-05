Medikal erases Fella Makafui's tattooed name from his arm as fanciful marriage ends

Amid rumors of a strained marriage, Ghanaian rapper Medikal has taken a step by erasing the tattoo of his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, from his arm.

The couple, once known for their public displays of affection, has been facing speculation about their relationship status.

Medikal had tattooed Fella Makafui's name on his arm as a gesture of his love and commitment.

However, recent events suggest that their marriage has hit rock.

Earlier this week, Medikal confirmed via social media that he and Fella Makafui were no longer together as husband and wife. Instead, he referred to her as the mother of their daughter, Island.

The announcement followed rumors that Medikal had impregnated another woman, who allegedly threatened to reveal their affair if he did not take responsibility for the child.

Following Medikal's announcement, Fella Makafui blocked him on Twitter, and the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fella Makafui removed the title "Mrs. Frimpong" from her Instagram bio, further indicating chaos in their relationship status.