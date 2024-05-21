[VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live video

A tragic incident unfolded in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15, 2024 when a teenage rapper accidentally shot and killed himself while filming a live video on social media.

The 17-year-old, who police believe died from an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head, was found dead at the scene.

Although police have not officially confirmed the identity of the deceased, social media footage circulating online suggests that the victim was Suffolk-based rapper Rylo Huncho.

The video shows Huncho singing into a camera and dancing with a pistol equipped with a green laser sight.

At one point, the teenager appears to switch off the weapon’s safety and point it at his head. A gunshot rings out, and the camera drops, with Huncho thrown from view.

In the aftermath of the incident, a GoFundMe page was set up for Huncho’s grieving mother.

“He was her only son…She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could,” wrote a cousin of the rapper in the post.

The post also expressed the family's confusion and sorrow over the circumstances of Huncho’s death, stating, “Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death; we are still trying to figure out why. But anything, I mean anything, can help her at this time of need.

“It was always her and her son,” the cousin added.

Watch video below;