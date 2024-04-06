Medikal removes Fella Makafui’s tattoo amidst breakup claims

06.04.2024 LISTEN

Following rapper Medikal’s declaration of his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui, he has taken a step to remove her tattoo on his body.

In 2020, Medikal prominently tattooed the names of Fella and their daughter, Island Frimpong, on his arm, symbolizing his commitment to their relationship.

Additionally, the couple had matching tattoos of two half faces of a lion on each of their arms.

However, recent developments have seen Medikal cover his wife’s name with thick black ink, leaving only his daughter’s name visible. The rapper shared an image of the altered tattoo on Snapchat shortly after announcing the separation from his wife.

On Saturday, March 30, Medikal clarified their relationship status, stating that Fella Makafui is now solely the mother of their child, and they are co-parenting effectively. This declaration came in response to a social media user’s reference to Fella Makafui as Medikal’s wife.

“Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well,” Medikal emphasized in his tweet.

Furthermore, it has been observed that both Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has adjusted her Instagram username to exclude the title “Mrs. Frimpong.”

These recent developments have sparked intense discussions on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise and speculation over the couple’s separation.