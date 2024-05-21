Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corruption to fester – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has argued that Ghanaians have every right to worry and raise concerns about the planned sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels.

According to him, this is because of how government has allowed corruption to fester in the country.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu is of the view that to clear doubts about corruption in the sale of the hotels, SSNIT should make the supporting documents public for everyone to read.

"Because this administration happens to be very corrupt, as soon as we see the government selling something to a minister, then immediately your mind comes to the same crime. This is also another corrupt deal. It is unfortunate, but it is because the government has allowed corruption to fester, so we can only think that it is corruption because it is all about their self-interest, from the president to the ministers, etc. So that is the starting point. It does not sit well with me because of the way corruption is going up and up, and you know the figures support it. President Akufo-Addo performed his best mark of 43, and that was the lowest mark in the JM administration.

“Can we see the documents? SSNIT should publish it so that we can read it and interrogate it. But SSNIT should have known that this transaction would leak, and so they should have been proactive by making all these kinds of documents available,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said in an interview with Joy News.

SSNIT has received backlash from the public after it came to light that it is in talks to sell a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel owned by Food and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The four hotels include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the looming sale of the hotels.