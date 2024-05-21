Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the Vice President has told 172 lies, and he has been exposed on all counts.

The NDC youth leader noted that his outfit will not relent in exposing the lies of the NPP flagbearer to the public.

"All hail the ORDAINED LIAR! At the last count, Dr. Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts. This latest one makes it 172 and we gatch him hands down once again. The ‘Bawumia Lies Counting Committee’ (BLCC) shall not renege on our duties to keep you updated on all his lies in service to our beloved motherland," he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, May 21.

This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Controller and Accountant General Department recently released an audit report on payrolls targeting the educational sector in the Northern region.

The report, released on Monday, May 20, revealed several instances of ghost names, citing an instance where a fictitious school had staff who were being paid.

It also says the intervention of the investigation team blocked and saved Ghanaians a whopping GHS34 million which would have been lost to ghost names in the 2024 fiscal year.

However, the NDC accused Dr. Bawumia of lying by claiming he had used digitalization to curb the menace of ghost names in government payroll systems.