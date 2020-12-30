Savana Paint "Di Asa": Dee Baby drives home Brand New Car as Winner of Season 4

Heavyweight Queen, Dee Baby from Tamale emerged winner of the recently ended season 4 of the "Di Asa" dance competition last Monday at the Grande Arena of the International Conference Center.

Fafa from Aflao and Naa from Teshie also picked the second and third position respectively.

The finals saw 15 participants prunned down to the last 5 after exhibiting their dance skills in Highlife, Heritage and Freestyle.

The finals which attracted huge attendance saw some music performance from Highlife artistes, Wendy Shay, Kwami Eugene and Dope Nation.

Speaking after being crowned as the winner of the 2020 edition, Dee Baby, shared her impression and expressed gratitude to the organizers for the initiative.

"I am really happy and can't hide my joy. I want to thank all my followers, those who voted for me, kept on praying for me. The Journey has no been easy but from the Regional tour through to the finals," she said.

"I also want to thank the organizers who put up this event especially to Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin and also the entire staff of Antinka media Village. It has also given we the market women the exposure to exhibit our talents, so it is good and I would plead with the organizers to continue doing this every year," she added.

The executive chairman of the Tobinco Group of companies, Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, stated that the support of Ghanaians throughout the last three editions has been tremendous.

"I want to thank God for giving us the strength and opportunity to organize this event. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Ghanaians for the love and support you have shown us throughout the past seasons, you have been wonderful and I really appreciate your support, I say God bless you all," Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin disclosed.

The winner, Dee Baby, was presented with an undisclosed amount of money, a brand new salon car as well as products from the sponsors.

The 1st Runner-up, Fafa also took home a KIA pick-up, undisclosed amount of money and products from Savana Paint and GMR industries.

Naa Dollar from Teshie who took the 2nd Runner-up position also walked home with a tricycle, undisclosed amount of money and products from the sponsors.