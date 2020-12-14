Ghana’s First Ballet TV Show Premiers On GNTV Junior

Listen to article

Let’s Dance Ballet, a ballet dance TV show, premiered on GNTV Junior yesterday Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 GMT.

The show seeks to educate, entertain and promote awareness of ballet to the young audiences in Ghana.

Founded in 2015, Ballet Ghana specializes in the training of ballet from age 3 and above.

In addition to ballet, House of Fame Academy as it is previously known also offered activities in acrobatics, music, martial arts, culinary arts among others as an extracurricular activities company to hundreds of schools across some regions in Ghana.

The school which initially started with 4 students in 2015 at Soul Clinic International School now boast of numerous students at various grades in Ballet.

The first episode of the first season featured 9-year-old ballet student Ewurama on The Student Spotlight and the Nutcracker story by Melisa Aidoo the storyteller.

The 30 minutes show also had a cultural dance work out, ballet flexibility stretches and some basic ballet techniques.

Also, the show featured some craft tutorials by Maloe of CraftRiene, Ghana’s premier source of craft, art and DIY supplies shop which helps bring the creativity of kids to live.

Subsequent episodes promise to be exciting with more education and fun about ballet. There are going to be dance along and other workout sessions so viewers can join them from home.

Showing on every Sunday at 3:00 GMT, there shall be a repeat this and every Friday on GNTV Junior at 6:00GMT for those who missed it.

Formally known as House of Fame Academy, Ballet Ghana is a non-profit foundation founded by the artistic director, Miss Louisa Wellington to reach out to develop over a million talents in Ghana. They have so far trained more than 50 teachers and taught over 4,000 student ballet.

With the ballet Ghana dance studio is located Dzorwulu, they are on social media as @balletghana on Instagram and Facebook and can also be reached through balletghana.org. you can follow the show an Instagram @letsdanceballettv.