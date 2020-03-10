Stars Thrilled Fans At MTN Music Festival

Thousands of Ghanaian highlife music fans were Thursday night thrilled with great musical performances at the “MTN Music Festival”; a musical concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event was organized by Slip Entertainment to celebrate the 63rd Independence Day celebration as well as promote Ghanaian highlife music.

The well attended event witnessed historic performances from veteran highlife musicians such as Rex Omar, Amandzeba Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong, who thrilled music fans with their back-to-back hits.

The three acts who were former members of NAKOREX left no stone unturned at the show as they gave out hits in continuity to thrill their fans at the event.

They delighted music fans with some of their hit songs, which were embedded in the hearts of Ghanaians.

The three highlife musicians were consistent and controlled the crowd who screamed to show their excitement about their stagecraft and dancing skills.

They expressed their love for music throughout their stage performance.

Apart from exhibiting their usual vocal abilities and dancing skills, they got fans singing along when they performed most of their various hit songs.

Rex Omar performed some of his popular songs such as 'Dada Di Daa', 'Abiiba', 'Obi Do Ba', 'Aware pa', 'Dangerous' and 'Maba'.

Amandzeba Nat Brew also performed songs like 'Kpnalogo Yede', 'Wogbe Jeje', 'Pioto' and 'Biakoye'.

Akosua Agyapong also thrilled her fans with her popular songs like 'Frema', 'Frema Medo Wo', 'Meye Obaa', 'Asiwa', 'Odo Bema Mesunko' and 'Aware'.

Akosua Agyepong is among a few female musicians who at the peak of their career gave their male counterparts in the Ghanaian highlife music scene a good run for their money.

She is an evergreen highlife musician whose excellence seems never to fade away.

With a number of albums to her credit, Akosua is still one of the country's show stoppers and never fails to deliver whenever she is called upon.

The night also witnessed performances from guest acts such as Kofi Kinaata, Kwaisey Pee, Andy Dosty, Fameye, Kyei Nwom and Kofi Pages.

Radio presenters such as Merqury Quaye, Geroge Addo Jnr. and Doreen Avio were the MCs for the night.

MTN Music Festival takes place on major public holidays including Independence Day, May Day and Farmers' Day.

---Daily Guide