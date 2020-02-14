Eva Kingful Billed To Thrill UK Fans

Listen to article

Eva Kyerewaa Kingful, Ghana’s new gospel sensation has been billed to thrill fans at this year's edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK which will take place later in the year.

Organised by Alordia Promotions, the awards scheme sought to reward music industry stakeholders who had excelled in the four main music genres in Ghana; gospel, hiplife, highlife and traditional music.

Eva Kingful, who will perform alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes including some of the nominees at the event, is expected to surprise her fans with some of her best tunes.

Kwamena Idan her manager told BEATWAVES that Eva's performance at this year's awards ceremony would be packed with drama, real entertainment, suspense and thrills from the beginning to the end.

“Eva is ready for a good show. She will treat fans who will attend the ceremony with most of her popular hit songs and good stagecraft,” he added.

Idan, who is also the host of Adom Live Worship on Adom Fm, said the gospel artiste had worked tirelessly to meet the challenges ahead of her and “my team is happy that her presence in the gospel music industry has been felt.”

He stressed that as far as gospel music was concerned, 'My Destiny' hitmaker was one of the few upcoming gospel stars making a huge impact on the gospel music scene with her soul-inspiring messages and stagecraft.

He attributed Eva’s success to hard work, good singing skills, stage craft and the messages her songs carried.

---Daily Guide