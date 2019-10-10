Afrochella Renovates School For Orphans

As part of efforts to support Ghana in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the area of education, Afrochella, an afro music, and cultural festival, is renovating the Genesis Academy.

The Genesis Academy is a school for the orphanage.

It is located in Jamestown, a suburb of Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Spokesperson of Afrochella, Gifty Boakye, told DGN Online in an interview that the renovation would lead to the provision of a “solid roof on the school’s building.”

According to her, Afrochella has raised about GH¢ 28,000 for the renovation.

She hinted that additionally, Afrochella would provide about 150 backpacks, books, crayons, pens and papers to pupils of the Genesis Academy.

In 2018, Afrochella supported WaterAid Ghana with an amount of GH¢ 10,000 as part of its charity initiatives.

Ms. Boakye said this year, Afrochella is interested in supporting the Ghanaian Government’s agenda of providing quality education for all its citizens.

She said to develop, it was key for Ghana to achieve the SDGs, noting that there was the need for all stakeholders to support the state in providing quality education.

BY Melvin Tarlue