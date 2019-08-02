Modern Ghana logo

02.08.2019 Celebrity

Jackie Appiah Sets Record As First Ghanaian Celeb To Hit Six Million Followers On Instagram

By Mustapha Attractive
Screen goddess Jackie Appiah has hit six million followers on Social Media handle Instagram.

The African actress who is undoubtedly one of the favourite celebrities in the continent has admirers all over the world.

According to Attractivemustapha.com, Jackie Appiah with 6M followers is following 190 Instagram accounts and has made 761 posts at the time filing this story.

Jackie Appiah is a Ghanaian actress who was born on December 5, 1983 in Canada as the last of five children.

She is widely recognized as one of the best African Actress of her generation.

She made her debut in the movie industry in the movie, Divine Love, in 2004, alongside Van Vicker and Majid Michel. The film was produced by Venus Film.

Jackie has many awards, including Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2007 and 2010 and multiple Ghana Movie Award wins.

Some of the top movies she has acted in include Perfect Picture, The Heart of Men, Run Baby Run, A Cry For Justice, The Last Wedding, Night Wedding, Wrath of a Woman and Stigma

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor
